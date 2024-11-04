ChemX Materials Updates on Director’s Securities Interest

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Limited recently announced a change in director Warrick Neil Hazeldine’s interest in the company’s securities. The update reveals the expiration of 1,000,000 options previously held, with no new acquisitions made. This reflects a strategic adjustment in Hazeldine’s investment portfolio within the company.

