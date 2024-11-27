News & Insights

ChemX Materials Nears Completion of HPA Pilot Plant

November 27, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Limited is nearing the completion of its 24 tonnes per annum High Purity Alumina (HPA) Pilot Plant in Perth, with 95% of the commissioning process done. The company has successfully produced HPA with a remarkable purity level of 99.99%, and it holds patents in several regions, highlighting its advanced proprietary technology. As ChemX anticipates further patent approvals globally in 2025, it is set to become a significant player in the HPA market.

