ChemX Materials Nears Completion of HPA Pilot Plant

ChemX Materials Limited is nearing the completion of its 24 tonnes per annum High Purity Alumina (HPA) Pilot Plant in Perth, with 95% of the commissioning process done. The company has successfully produced HPA with a remarkable purity level of 99.99%, and it holds patents in several regions, highlighting its advanced proprietary technology. As ChemX anticipates further patent approvals globally in 2025, it is set to become a significant player in the HPA market.

