ChemX Materials Limited Updates Shareholder Constitution

ChemX Materials Limited has adopted a new constitution following a special resolution by its shareholders. This change outlines the company’s approach to share capital, including rights, issuance, and employee incentive plans, signaling potential new investment opportunities. The revision also addresses minimum securities holdings and electronic transfers, indicating a modernized framework for future growth.

