ChemX Materials Addresses ASX Price Query

November 07, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Ltd has responded to a price query from the Australian Securities Exchange, stating that it is unaware of any undisclosed information that could explain recent trading activity in its securities. While the company is in discussions with TritonLake regarding potential capital raisings, no formal agreements have been made. ChemX assures compliance with ASX listing rules and continues to follow its business plan.

