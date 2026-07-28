Chemed Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $67.703 million, or $5.13 per share. This compares with $52.493 million, or $3.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chemed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $80.039 million or $6.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $673.251 million from $618.798 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.703 Mln. vs. $52.493 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.13 vs. $3.57 last year. -Revenue: $673.251 Mln vs. $618.798 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 25.00 To $ 25.75

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