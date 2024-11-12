News & Insights

Chegg reports Q3 EPS 9c, consensus 8c

November 12, 2024 — 04:14 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $136.6M, consensus $134.12M. “While the global education industry continues to experience tremendous change, in Q3, we showed early progress against our strategic plan and delivered better-than-expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA. However, recent technology shifts and generative AI have created significant headwinds, and as a result, we are undertaking an additional restructuring,” said Nathan Schultz, Chief Executive Officer and President of Chegg (CHGG), Inc. “There continues to be a market of students looking for the high-quality, proven, and differentiated learning expertise Chegg provides, and we believe our brand and product experience are resilient and will endure.”

