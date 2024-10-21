News & Insights

Stocks

Chegg Introduces New Severance Plan for Key Officers

October 21, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Chegg ( (CHGG) ) is now available.

Chegg, Inc. has introduced a new Severance Plan that offers specific benefits to key officers and employees, including its CEO and CFO, upon a Qualifying Termination, either without cause or for good reason. This plan, effective immediately, replaces previous severance arrangements and includes provisions for lump sum payments, bonus payouts, COBRA coverage, and equity award vesting acceleration, varying based on the employee’s role and timing of termination relative to a Change in Control. Enhanced benefits are available for terminations occurring before October 17, 2026.

See more data about CHGG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHGG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.