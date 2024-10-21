Chegg Introduces New Severance Plan for Key Officers

An announcement from Chegg ( (CHGG) ) is now available.

Chegg, Inc. has introduced a new Severance Plan that offers specific benefits to key officers and employees, including its CEO and CFO, upon a Qualifying Termination, either without cause or for good reason. This plan, effective immediately, replaces previous severance arrangements and includes provisions for lump sum payments, bonus payouts, COBRA coverage, and equity award vesting acceleration, varying based on the employee’s role and timing of termination relative to a Change in Control. Enhanced benefits are available for terminations occurring before October 17, 2026.

