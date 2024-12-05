Cheesecake Factory initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho initiated coverage of Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) with a Buy rating and $56 price target The analyst believes investors are underappreciating the potential unit growth trajectory at Cheesecake. The smaller brands under the company’s umbrella will serve as a key growth engine for the company going forward, with management looking for mid-teens annual unit growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

