Checkpoint Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (23c), consensus (15c)

“With the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) goal date set for next month, we await the decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on our Biologics License Application (“BLA”) resubmission for cosibelimab, our anti-programmed death ligand-1 (“PD-L1″) antibody,” said James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint. “The $9.2 million in cash proceeds received this month from the exercise of existing warrants has strengthened our balance sheet to extend beyond our PDUFA date and into 2025. We are now fully focused on preparing for the potential approval of cosibelimab and look forward to potentially offering oncologists a new, differentiated treatment option for patients with advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (“cSCC”).”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CKPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.