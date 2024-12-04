News & Insights

Stocks

Checkit plc Announces Board Resignation and Leadership Change

December 04, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Checkit plc (GB:CKT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Checkit plc has announced the resignation of Simon Greenman from its board of directors after three years of service. The company, known for its automated monitoring platform, will look to appoint a new non-executive director in due course. Keith Daley and Alex Curran will continue their roles in the audit and remuneration committees, ensuring leadership stability amidst this change.

For further insights into GB:CKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.