Checkit plc Announces Board Resignation and Leadership Change

Checkit plc (GB:CKT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Checkit plc has announced the resignation of Simon Greenman from its board of directors after three years of service. The company, known for its automated monitoring platform, will look to appoint a new non-executive director in due course. Keith Daley and Alex Curran will continue their roles in the audit and remuneration committees, ensuring leadership stability amidst this change.

For further insights into GB:CKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.