Checking in On Red Hot AI Infrastructure Stocks

The AI infrastructure plays have been the story of 2026, delivering massive gains on the back of their bright outlooks thanks to ever-rising CapEx forecasts from major tech companies, among others.

SanDisk SNDK, Micron MU, and Vertiv VRT are all examples that have seen robust year-to-date performance, with favorable quarterly results helping confirm the robust demand environments they’re currently operating in.

SanDisk’s Bright Growth Outlook

SanDisk shares have soared in 2026 as its critical role in AI infrastructure has become increasingly recognized. AI is driving a huge surge in storage demand, which is where SanDisk comes in. NAND prices are rising rapidly, with AI data centers, cloud providers, and edge devices all needing more high-speed storage.

The stock sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS revisions soaring across the board. The current Zacks Consensus Sales estimate of $18.6 billion for its current FY26 reflects a 150% climb, with sales forecasted to be up 120%. Earnings growth is also forecasted to be outsized, expected to grow nearly 2100% in its current fiscal year and an additional 170% in FY27.



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Micron’s Keeps Climbing

Micron is a world leader in memory and storage solutions, specifically concerning the DRAM market. Like SNDK, the company also continues to sport a bullish Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS revisions rising across the board.



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The stock continues to reflect a high-growth play on the AI buildout, with Zacks Consensus estimates suggesting 200% YoY sales growth on 610% higher earnings in its current fiscal year. Next year’s growth expectations remain robust as well, with FY27 sales expected to climb nearly 60% on 70% higher earnings.

Vertiv Benefits Nicely

Vertiv has been a massive winner thanks to its portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services. The stock also sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) thanks to its robust quarterly results that have continued to reveal big demand, seeing positive EPS revisions across several timeframes.



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The growth trajectory is forecasted to continue, with current Zacks Consensus Estimates suggesting 35% YoY sales growth on 53% higher earnings in its current fiscal year. FY27 expectations also remain robust, with our estimates reflective of 27% year-over-year sales growth paired with a 33% climb in EPS.

Bottom Line

Several stocks related to the AI buildout – Micron MU, Vertiv VRT, and SanDisk SNDK – continue to gain notable attention from investors, with red-hot share performances and outsized growth being big reasons why. All three are benefiting nicely from the AI frenzy, with the trend likely to continue for each while the buildout continues.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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