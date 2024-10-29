News & Insights

Check Point Software’s Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Moves

October 29, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Check Point (CHKP) has released an update.

Check Point Software Technologies reported a robust 7% year-over-year increase in total revenues for Q3 2024, reaching $635 million, driven by a significant 12% rise in security subscriptions revenues. The company also expanded into the Security Operation Center market with the acquisition of Cyberint, enhancing its AI-powered threat intelligence capabilities. Check Point’s financial performance highlights strong growth and strategic advancements in the cybersecurity domain.

