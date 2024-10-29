Check Point Software’s Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Moves

Check Point (CHKP) has released an update.

Check Point Software Technologies reported a robust 7% year-over-year increase in total revenues for Q3 2024, reaching $635 million, driven by a significant 12% rise in security subscriptions revenues. The company also expanded into the Security Operation Center market with the acquisition of Cyberint, enhancing its AI-powered threat intelligence capabilities. Check Point’s financial performance highlights strong growth and strategic advancements in the cybersecurity domain.

For further insights into CHKP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.