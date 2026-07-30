Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) reported earnings for second quarter of $193.8 million

The company's bottom line came in at $193.8 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $202.8 million, or $1.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $263.5 million or $2.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $673.6 million from $665.2 million last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $193.8 Mln. vs. $202.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $673.6 Mln vs. $665.2 Mln last year.

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