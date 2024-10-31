Check Point Gains Shareholder Approval for Board Changes

Check Point (CHKP) has released an update.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced that its shareholders have approved all proposals presented at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the appointment of Dafna Gruber to the Board of Directors. Gruber, with extensive experience in financial leadership roles, is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and industry leadership. Her expertise is seen as a strategic addition to enhance shareholder value and support Check Point’s mission in cybersecurity.

For further insights into CHKP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.