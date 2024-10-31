News & Insights

Stocks

Check Point Gains Shareholder Approval for Board Changes

October 31, 2024 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Check Point (CHKP) has released an update.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced that its shareholders have approved all proposals presented at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the appointment of Dafna Gruber to the Board of Directors. Gruber, with extensive experience in financial leadership roles, is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and industry leadership. Her expertise is seen as a strategic addition to enhance shareholder value and support Check Point’s mission in cybersecurity.

For further insights into CHKP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHKP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.