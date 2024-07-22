Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Micron Technology

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $693,278 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,019,644.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $180.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Micron Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Micron Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Micron Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $115.00 $227.7K 205 24 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.88 $2.79 $2.85 $95.00 $142.5K 481 0 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $38.05 $37.6 $37.6 $150.00 $109.0K 289 0 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.8 $18.75 $18.75 $125.00 $90.0K 908 73 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $12.7 $10.65 $10.65 $110.00 $79.8K 439 0

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Current Position of Micron Technology Trading volume stands at 7,680,589, with MU's price up by 0.19%, positioned at $114.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. Expert Opinions on Micron Technology

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $172.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $175. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $225. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $140. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $172. An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

