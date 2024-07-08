Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MCD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on McDonald's. Our analysis of options history for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $706,449, and 6 were calls, valued at $331,380.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $225.0 and $280.0 for McDonald's, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for McDonald's options trades today is 535.78 with a total volume of 394.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for McDonald's's big money trades within a strike price range of $225.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $2.1 $1.84 $2.05 $240.00 $512.5K 77 1 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $33.0 $31.1 $33.0 $280.00 $132.0K 1.9K 1 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.3 $16.4 $17.11 $245.00 $119.7K 163 1 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $255.00 $97.7K 222 27 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $12.0 $9.5 $11.35 $260.00 $36.3K 53 0

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2023 system sales of $130 billion across nearly than 42,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding McDonald's, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of McDonald's Currently trading with a volume of 2,019,042, the MCD's price is down by -1.16%, now at $248.18. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. What The Experts Say On McDonald's

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $291.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $288. An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $280. An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $305.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

