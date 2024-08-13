Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRM

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $286,316, and 8 are calls, amounting to $6,635,661.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $300.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1983.5 with a total volume of 3,817.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $66.1 $63.5 $65.6 $250.00 $5.3M 1.7K 810 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $21.45 $20.35 $20.6 $250.00 $712.7K 1.2K 506 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $20.75 $20.6 $20.6 $250.00 $328.3K 1.2K 160 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.7 $5.8 $6.7 $260.00 $209.7K 6.2K 744 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $66.0 $65.25 $65.25 $250.00 $97.8K 1.7K 825

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Salesforce, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Salesforce's Current Market Status With a volume of 895,446, the price of CRM is up 1.31% at $254.59. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

