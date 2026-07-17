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Cheche Group Commences 35 For 1 Reverse Stock Split

July 17, 2026 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cheche Group Inc. (CCG), a Chinese auto insurance technology platform, Friday announced that it will commence a 35 for 1 share consolidation of its Class A and Class B ordinary shares.

The share consolidation consolidates every thirty-five issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.00001 each into one Class A ordinary share of par value US$0.00035 each.

Every thirty-five issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.00001 each will be consolidated into one Class B ordinary share of par value US$0.00035 each. The share consolidation is expected to become effective on the opening of July 20 and is surmised to trade on a post consolidation basis on Nasdaq under the existing symbol CCG.

Prior to the share consolidation, the insurance tech company has 69,093,430 Class A ordinary shares and 18,596,504 Class B ordinary shares and post consolidation, these are expected to be reduced to 1,974,098 Class A ordinary shares and 531,328 Class B ordinary shares.

The share consolidation is aimed at regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

On Thursday, shares of the company closed at $0.455, down 1.15% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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