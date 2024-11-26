News & Insights

Cheche Group Achieves Profitability Amid NEV Market Growth

November 26, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Cheche Group (CCG) has released an update.

Cheche Group, a prominent auto insurance technology platform in China, reported a significant turnaround in its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, achieving a net income of RMB4.1 million compared to a net loss in the prior year. The company witnessed a notable increase in total written premiums and policy issuance, driven by strategic partnerships with new energy vehicle companies, which fueled its revenue growth. Additionally, Cheche’s successful collaborations with key players in the NEV industry highlight its adaptive approach to market demands and its innovative insurance solutions.

