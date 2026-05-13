CHD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/15/26, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3075, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of CHD's recent stock price of $94.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHD's low point in its 52 week range is $81.33 per share, with $106.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.56.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CHD makes up 4.43% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CHD).

In Wednesday trading, Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.