CHCI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc (Symbol: CHCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.95, changing hands as high as $14.60 per share. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc shares are currently trading up about 21.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHCI's low point in its 52 week range is $6.41 per share, with $18.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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