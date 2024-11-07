Chatham Lodging reports Q3 adjusted FFO 35c, consensus 35c

Reports Q3 revenue $87.18M, consensus $87.78M. CEO Jeffrey Fisher commented, “It’s been a productive quarter delivering RevPAR growth of over 2%, meeting consensus estimates of 35c per share and progressing on our capital recycling initiative. We currently have five hotels under contract to be sold which would result in net proceeds of approximately $80M if the transactions close.”

