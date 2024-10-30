Chase Mining’s Director Secures 20 Million Performance Rights

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Chase Mining Corporation Limited has announced a significant change in director Clinton Booth’s interests, with the acquisition of 10 million Class A and 10 million Class B Performance Rights. This move, approved by shareholders in September 2024, reflects the company’s strategic decisions to align executive interests with shareholder value. Investors may find these developments indicative of future company performance and director engagement.

