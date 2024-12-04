Chase Mining Unveils Promising VHD Clean Energy Technology

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Chase Mining Corporation Limited is making strides in the clean energy sector with its VHD Technology, which uses advanced graphite blocks for efficient solar-thermal energy storage. These blocks have the potential to revolutionize renewable energy systems by providing consistent, on-demand power, making them a pivotal solution for global decarbonization efforts. As they build a pilot plant and develop strategic partnerships, the company is poised to capitalize on a projected US$35 billion solar-thermal market by 2031.

