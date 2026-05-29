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Chartstopper: May 29, 2026

May 29, 2026 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Michael Normyle

This Week

As the Iran conflict passed the three-month mark, hopes for a resolution boosted markets this week.

The big news was reports of an agreement between the U.S. and Iran on a 60-day memorandum of understanding that includes:

  • Extension of the ceasefire
  • Reopening of Strait of Hormuz (toll-free)
  • End of U.S. Naval blockade
  • Iranian commitment not to pursue nuclear weapon

Importantly, it still needs President Trump’s approval, and he posted this morning that he’s “meeting now… to make a final determination.” The prospect for a deal has U.S. oil prices down from $95 per barrel earlier this week to under $90 – its low since mid-April.

Still, with oil prices about 30% higher than they were pre-conflict, this week’s data show oil has been pushing up inflation and squeezing consumers…

  • Rising gasoline prices pushed headline PCE inflation to 3-year high in April. Headline PCE inflation rose to 3.8% year-over-year (YOY) in April from 3.5% in March as gasoline prices were up ~30% YOY. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, edged up to 3.3% YOY from 3.2%.
  • Consumers cut savings rate to 4-year low to fund spending as real incomes fell in April. Consumers reduced their savings rate to 2.6% from 3.2% to support a 0.1% month-over-month (m/m) increase in real consumer spending as real disposable income fell 0.5% m/m, facing pressure from higher inflation.

For markets, progress on a peace deal trumped the inflation and spending data, with the Nasdaq-100® up 3% this week to a new record high and 10-year Treasury yields down over 10 basis points to 4.45%.

For markets, progress on a peace deal trumped the inflation and spending data, with the Nasdaq-100® up 3% this week to a new record high and 10-year Treasury yields down over 10 basis points to 4.45%.

Next Week

Here are the top events I’m watching next week:

  • Monday: ISM Manufacturing PMI (May)
  • Tuesday: JOLTS Job Openings (Apr.)
  • Wednesday: ISM Services PMI (May), ADP Private Jobs (May)
  • Thursday: Weekly Jobless Claims
  • Friday: Nonfarm Payrolls (May)
Photo of Michael Normyle
Michael Normyle U.S. Economist and Senior Director at Nasdaq
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