Chartstopper: May 29, 2026

This Week

As the Iran conflict passed the three-month mark, hopes for a resolution boosted markets this week.

The big news was reports of an agreement between the U.S. and Iran on a 60-day memorandum of understanding that includes:

Extension of the ceasefire

Reopening of Strait of Hormuz (toll-free)

End of U.S. Naval blockade

Iranian commitment not to pursue nuclear weapon

Importantly, it still needs President Trump’s approval, and he posted this morning that he’s “meeting now… to make a final determination.” The prospect for a deal has U.S. oil prices down from $95 per barrel earlier this week to under $90 – its low since mid-April.

Still, with oil prices about 30% higher than they were pre-conflict, this week’s data show oil has been pushing up inflation and squeezing consumers…

Rising gasoline prices pushed headline PCE inflation to 3-year high in April. Headline PCE inflation rose to 3.8% year-over-year (YOY) in April from 3.5% in March as gasoline prices were up ~30% YOY. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, edged up to 3.3% YOY from 3.2%.

Headline PCE inflation rose to 3.8% year-over-year (YOY) in April from 3.5% in March as gasoline prices were up ~30% YOY. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, edged up to 3.3% YOY from 3.2%. Consumers cut savings rate to 4-year low to fund spending as real incomes fell in April. Consumers reduced their savings rate to 2.6% from 3.2% to support a 0.1% month-over-month (m/m) increase in real consumer spending as real disposable income fell 0.5% m/m, facing pressure from higher inflation.

For markets, progress on a peace deal trumped the inflation and spending data, with the Nasdaq-100® up 3% this week to a new record high and 10-year Treasury yields down over 10 basis points to 4.45%.

Next Week

Here are the top events I’m watching next week: