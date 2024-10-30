News & Insights

Charter Hall Retail REIT Shows Resilience and Growth

October 30, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT continues to show resilience amidst challenging economic conditions, with a strategic focus on convenience retail assets that has led to strong operating statistics and income growth linked to inflation. The company’s active portfolio management included significant asset sales and acquisitions, while maintaining a disciplined approach to potential takeovers and development opportunities. Additionally, Charter Hall remains committed to sustainability goals, aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2025, and has been recognized for its exceptional performance in customer satisfaction and ESG initiatives.

