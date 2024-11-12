Charter Hall Retail REIT Increases Stake in HPI Securities

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT is progressing with its acquisition strategy, with the bidder’s relevant interest in HPI Securities increasing to 25.43% as of November 12, 2024. The current acceptance instructions have led to a total interest of 26.65%, showing a strategic move to solidify its position in the market. Investors should monitor how these developments might influence the company’s market dynamics and potential growth opportunities.

