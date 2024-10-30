News & Insights

Charter Hall Retail REIT Hosts 2024 Annual Meeting

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, featuring addresses from Independent Chair Roger Davis and Retail CEO & Fund Manager Ben Ellis. The meeting focused on key business items and provided an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with company leadership. Charter Hall also reaffirmed its commitment to acknowledging and respecting the Traditional Custodians of the lands where it operates.

