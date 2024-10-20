Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s Strong Portfolio Amid Challenges

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT navigates economic challenges with a robust portfolio, maintaining a 99.9% occupancy rate and achieving 4.7% rental growth in FY24. Despite higher interest costs impacting earnings, the REIT’s strategic asset sales and a diversified tenant base, including government and blue-chip companies, provide a foundation for future growth. The company also advances its sustainability initiatives, achieving Net Zero emissions for assets under operational control, and plans further solar installations.

For further insights into AU:CLW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.