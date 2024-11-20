Charter Hall Group Announces Director’s Departure

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.
David Clarence Clarke has ceased to be a director at Charter Hall Group, with his relevant interests in 49,875 ordinary securities held through Tiwhaite Pty Limited as trustee of the Tiwhaite Family Trust. This change marks a notable transition in the company’s leadership and could impact investor considerations.
