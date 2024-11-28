Charter Hall Director Increases Stake with New Purchase

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.
Charter Hall Group has announced a change in the securities holdings of its director, Karen Lee Collett Penrose, as she acquired an additional 2,535 ordinary securities for $39,947.12, increasing her total holdings to 5,045. This on-market purchase highlights the director’s growing stake and confidence in the company’s potential. Such moves are often watched closely by investors as they can signal the director’s outlook on the company’s future performance.
