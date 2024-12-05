News & Insights

Charter Hall Declares Unconditional Bid for HPI

December 05, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited has declared its takeover offer for Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) unconditional, offering an all-cash payment of $3.785 per security. The bidder currently holds an aggregate interest of 31.37% in HPI securities, and the offer promises a swift payment within five business days upon acceptance. This move presents a compelling opportunity for HPI shareholders to capitalize on the premium offer.

