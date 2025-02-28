Chart: Order Growth Surges, EPS Misses

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), known for equipment and services in the clean energy markets, released its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 28, 2025. The company revealed strong growth in order volumes, but fell short on expectations for earnings and revenue. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.66, missing the estimate of $3.10, and revenue was $1.11 billion against the anticipated $1.16 billion. Overall, the quarter's performance highlighted robust demand in key segments but also foreign exchange impacts.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS $2.66 $3.10 $2.01 +32.3% Revenue $1.11B $1.16B $1.01B +10.8% Adjusted Operating Margin 22.0% N/A 21.0% +1.0 pp Free Cash Flow $261.0M N/A $108.5M +140.5%

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Chart Industries is a global manufacturer offering solutions for the clean energy transition, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and carbon capture technologies. The company's products cater to clean energy and industrial markets, with key focuses currently on expanding market penetration in these areas and technological innovation to meet increasing sustainable practices demands. Its important success factors include harnessing technological leadership, enhancing its global footprint, and leveraging strategic partnerships.

Recent initiatives include expanding operations to tap into surging demand across clean energy sectors. The company’s strategy centers on building out its product portfolio and improving operational metrics to enhance competitiveness. Its acquisition of Howden, a leader in air and gas handling solutions, is anticipated to provide added capacity and innovation strength.

Quarterly Highlights

During Q4 2024, Chart Industries reported a significant uptick in order volume, rising 29.4% year-over-year to $1.55 billion. This increase was primarily attributed to major LNG projects, notably the Woodside Louisiana initiative, reflecting strong infrastructure demand. Sales rose by 10.8%, excluding foreign exchange impacts, with robust performances in Specialty Products and Heat Transfer Systems segments.

The Heat Transfer Systems sector set records this quarter, seeing orders increase by 66.3% and sales growth at 14.2%. Specialty Products experienced a sales surge of 47.7%, driven by growth in carbon capture and space exploration sectors. However, challenges emerged in Cryo Tank Solutions, witnessing a 26.4% sales drop due to declining EMEA demand.

A strategic highlight was Chart Industries' engagement in clean energy solutions, including partnerships with ExxonMobil and Bloom Energy. Additionally, technological advancements like the integration of Howden aim to bolster future operating efficiencies and margins. Adjusted Operating Margin improved by 1 percentage point to 22%.

Despite growth opportunities, the quarter faced missed revenue and EPS targets, partly due to a $17 million foreign exchange impact and operational headwinds. CTS segment sales were vulnerable due to market demand, whereas startup inefficiencies at Theodore, Alabama, affected Specialty Products' gross margins.

Looking Ahead

Chart Industries continues to anticipate strong demand in clean energy solutions sectors, with management projecting 2025 sales between $4.65 billion and $4.85 billion. Adjusted EPS is also forecasted to fall within $12.00 and $13.00 as ongoing strategic initiatives and partnerships are leveraged. The company underscored operational improvements as a foundation for continued growth.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 870% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 28, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.