Chart Industries price target raised to $215 from $163 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Chart Industries (GTLS) to $215 from $163 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes that the company’s molecule agnostic “it’s a gas, gas, gas” offerings remain well-positioned across the Energy Transition & Energy Security themes. Significant potential gross margin uplift warrants an expanded multiple, says Wells.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GTLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.