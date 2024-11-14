News & Insights

Chart Industries price target raised to $215 from $163 at Wells Fargo

November 14, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Chart Industries (GTLS) to $215 from $163 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes that the company’s molecule agnostic “it’s a gas, gas, gas” offerings remain well-positioned across the Energy Transition & Energy Security themes. Significant potential gross margin uplift warrants an expanded multiple, says Wells.

