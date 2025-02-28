Chart Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $72.80 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $43 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chart Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $122.4 million or $2.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $1.106 billion from $1.015 billion last year.

Chart Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $72.80 Mln. vs. $43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $1.106 Bln vs. $1.015 Bln last year.

