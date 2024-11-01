Chart Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $69 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $3.4 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Chart Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.9 million or $2.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $1.062 billion from $897.9 million last year.

Chart Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $69 Mln. vs. $3.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.062 Bln vs. $897.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.