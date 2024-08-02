Chart Industries Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $51.8 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $2.2 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Chart Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $1.040 billion from $908.1 million last year.

Chart Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $51.8 Mln. vs. $2.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.040 Bln vs. $908.1 Mln last year.

