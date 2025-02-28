Chart Industries Backs Annual Outlook As Demand Improves

(RTTNews) - Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS), a maker of engineered products and systems, on Friday reaffirmed its annual outlook, in line with analysts' estimates, citing increased demand.

Jill Evanko, CEO of Chart Industries, said: "Increasing demand for energy globally and a renewed focus on U.S. LNG contributed to record orders in the fourth quarter 2024 of $1.55 billion, setting up 2025 with strong backlog to achieve our reiterated full year 2025 outlook."

For the full-year 2025, the company still expects adjusted income per share of $12 to $13 per share, in line with analysts' view of $12.4 per share. Excluding items, EBITDA is still anticipated to be in the range of $1.175 to $1.225 billion.

Chart Industries continues to project sales of $4.65 to $4.85 billion, in line with analysts' forecast of $4.68 billion.

For the full-year 2024, Chart Industries has recorded adjusted income per share of $8.36, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.013 billion, on sales of $4.160 billion.

