News & Insights

Stocks

Chart of the Day: Mama said there'll be days like this

August 02, 2024 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Jim Van Meerten for Barchart ->

Rememeber this old song from the Shirelles in 1961?  “Mama said there'll be days like this; There'll be days like this, mama said”

For those of you who listened to the Webinar John Rowland and I did last Wednesday entitled Portfolio Risk Management Tools of the Trade you will remember that there should be no need for panic when we have a day like this.

Those who are rational and disciplined will have predetermined sell points and stop losses.  Plan for risk and work your plan.  Know what you will do ahead of time and never let emotions make you shoot from the hip.

Today I want you to look at the entire market through Vanguard's Total Market ETF's:  The Total Stock Markets ETF (VTI)  3,675 stocks,   Real Estate ETF (VNQ) 155 REITS, and the Total Bond Market ETF  (BND) 11,220 bonds.

Total Stock Market ETF VTI Price vs, Daily Moving Averages

Real Estate ETF VNQ Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Total Bond Market ETF BND Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Do you see anything in any of these Total Market ETFs that will cause you to panic and dump everything you have??

In my personal portfolios none of my investments are even close to their stop losses and those that are approaching my sell points are being monitored – Without emotion and with lots of discipline.

Keep your heads about you and work your predetermined plan.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTI
VNQ
BND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.