Chart of the Day: Mama said there'll be days like this

Rememeber this old song from the Shirelles in 1961? “Mama said there'll be days like this; There'll be days like this, mama said”

For those of you who listened to the Webinar John Rowland and I did last Wednesday entitled Portfolio Risk Management Tools of the Trade you will remember that there should be no need for panic when we have a day like this.

Those who are rational and disciplined will have predetermined sell points and stop losses. Plan for risk and work your plan. Know what you will do ahead of time and never let emotions make you shoot from the hip.

Today I want you to look at the entire market through Vanguard's Total Market ETF's: The Total Stock Markets ETF (VTI) 3,675 stocks, Real Estate ETF (VNQ) 155 REITS, and the Total Bond Market ETF (BND) 11,220 bonds.

Total Stock Market ETF VTI Price vs, Daily Moving Averages

Real Estate ETF VNQ Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Total Bond Market ETF BND Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Do you see anything in any of these Total Market ETFs that will cause you to panic and dump everything you have??

In my personal portfolios none of my investments are even close to their stop losses and those that are approaching my sell points are being monitored – Without emotion and with lots of discipline.

Keep your heads about you and work your predetermined plan.

