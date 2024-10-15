Charles Schwab's Stock Gains on Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beat

Charles Schwab’s SCHW third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line, however, remained stable year over year.



Shares of the company rose 9.3% in pre-market trading on better-than-expected results.



Results benefited from the solid performance of the asset management business, which drove revenues. The absence of fee waivers and solid brokerage account numbers acted as tailwinds during the quarter. However, higher funding costs posed a major headwind. The company also recorded a rise in adjusted expenses.



Results excluded acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, and restructuring costs. After considering these, net income (GAAP basis) was $1.41 billion or 71 cents per share, up from $1.13 billion or 56 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. We had projected net income (GAAP) of $1.57 billion.

Revenues Up, GAAP Expenses Fall

Quarterly net revenues were $4.85 billion, which rose 5.2% year over year. The increase was mainly due to a 20.6% jump in asset management and administration fees. This was partly offset by a marginal fall in net interest revenues and a 25.9% decline in Bank deposit account fees. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Total non-interest expenses (GAAP basis) decreased 6.8% to $3.01 billion. We had projected this metric to be $2.99 billion. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted total expenses were $2.85 billion, up 5.5%.



The pre-tax profit margin increased to 38% from 30% in the prior-year quarter.



At the end of the third quarter, Charles Schwab’s average interest-earning assets decreased 7.6% to $419.2 billion.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, the annualized return on equity was 14%, stable with the prior-year quarter.

Other Business Metrics

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Schwab had total client assets of $9.92 trillion (up 26.8% year over year). During the reported quarter, net new assets — brought by new and existing clients — were $90.8 billion.



Schwab added almost 1 million new brokerage accounts during the quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had 36 million active brokerage accounts, 1.95 million banking accounts and 5.4 million corporate retirement plan participants.

Our Take

Charles Schwab’s inorganic expansion efforts continue to strengthen its position as a leading brokerage player. Higher interest rates support top-line growth but increasing deposit costs are likely to weigh on it. Rising expenses and expectations of an economic slowdown are major headwinds.

Currently, Charles Schwab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Earnings Dates & Expectations of Other Investment Brokers

Raymond James RJF is scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Oct. 23.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Raymond James’ quarterly earnings has been marginally revised lower to $2.46, suggesting a 15.5% rise from the prior-year reported number.



LPL Financial LPLA is set to announce third-quarter 2024 numbers on Oct. 30.



Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPL Financial’s quarterly earnings has moved marginally lower to $3.73, implying a marginal decrease from the prior-year quarter.

