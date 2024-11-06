Charles River Laboratories Reports 2024 Q3 Financial Results

Charles River Laboratories Intl ( (CRL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Charles River Laboratories Intl presented to its investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is a leading provider of essential products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and academic institutions globally, focusing on the acceleration of research and drug development efforts.

In the third quarter of 2024, Charles River Laboratories reported revenue of $1.01 billion, a slight decrease from the previous year, with earnings per share of $1.33 on a GAAP basis and $2.59 on a non-GAAP basis. The company has also updated its guidance for 2024, reflecting a stable demand environment despite challenges from reduced spending by global biopharmaceutical clients.

Key financial highlights include a 1.6% decrease in reported revenue compared to the previous year, primarily due to lower performance in the Discovery and Safety Assessment segment. The Research Models and Services segment saw a revenue increase of 5.9%, largely driven by an acquisition and higher pricing for small research models. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing Solutions segment showed a robust 12% increase in revenue, attributed to strong organic growth across its businesses.

Despite challenges, Charles River’s strategic focus on cost management and client service enhancements has led to improvements in operating margins across all segments on a non-GAAP basis. The company also repurchased $100.7 million worth of shares as part of a $1.0 billion stock repurchase authorization, with $899.3 million remaining.

Looking ahead, Charles River Laboratories remains committed to emerging as a more efficient and profitable entity, leveraging its strong scientific expertise and preclinical focus to maintain its leading position in non-clinical drug development. The company anticipates slight revenue growth improvements and a stable demand environment, positioning itself for continued success in the evolving market landscape.

