Charles & Colvard Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

October 24, 2024 — 05:18 pm EDT

Charles & Colvard ( (CTHR) ) just unveiled an update.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has received a notice from Nasdaq for not timely filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024, impacting compliance with listing rules. The company has until December 17, 2024, to address this issue, with the possibility of extension until April 2025 if a compliance plan is accepted. Despite this, the stock’s trading remains unaffected, and the company is working diligently to resolve the matter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

