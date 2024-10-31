Chargeurs SA’s Museum Studio Revamps Grand Palais Immersif

Chargeurs SA (FR:CRI) has released an update.

Museum Studio has become the new strategic shareholder of the Grand Palais Immersif in Paris, with a 52% stake, and is set to revolutionize the space with immersive and digital exhibitions, beginning with the ‘PIXELS’ exhibition by digital art pioneer Miguel Chevalier. This partnership marks a key step in Museum Studio’s strategy to establish a French sector for immersive cultural formats, with plans for international expansion. The Grand Palais Immersif aims to be a leading venue for digital art, enhancing sensory experiences with cutting-edge technology.

