Chargeurs PCC Unveils Innovative H2 Textile Material

Chargeurs SA (FR:CRI) has released an update.
Chargeurs PCC has introduced a groundbreaking textile material, “H2”, which combines lightness and high performance, potentially transforming the outdoor clothing industry. This new fabric, developed in collaboration with its French and Italian R&D teams, is being showcased at ISPO Munich and highlights Chargeurs’ commitment to innovation and leadership in high-value niche markets. Additionally, Chargeurs PCC is launching eco-friendly products for the lingerie and swimwear sectors, reinforcing its position as an innovative leader in the textile industry.
