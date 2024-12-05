News & Insights

Chargeurs PCC Unveils Innovative H2 Textile Material

December 05, 2024 — 01:32 am EST

Chargeurs SA (FR:CRI) has released an update.

Chargeurs PCC has introduced a groundbreaking textile material, “H2”, which combines lightness and high performance, potentially transforming the outdoor clothing industry. This new fabric, developed in collaboration with its French and Italian R&D teams, is being showcased at ISPO Munich and highlights Chargeurs’ commitment to innovation and leadership in high-value niche markets. Additionally, Chargeurs PCC is launching eco-friendly products for the lingerie and swimwear sectors, reinforcing its position as an innovative leader in the textile industry.

