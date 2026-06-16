ChargeScape Partners With Rivian To Enroll EV Batteries Into Utility Programs

(RTTNews) - ChargeScape, a vehicle-grid integration platform owned by a consortium of automakers, Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Rivian (RIVN), an automotive and technology company, to enroll Rivians high-capacity EV batteries into utility managed-charging programs.

Through this partnership, Rivian EV drivers can tap into ChargeScapes' network of utility programs across North America, unlocking new ways to save on charging costs while supporting the grid.

Rivian EV already act as a resource for the grid and with this integration they can now seamlessly connect through partners like ChargeScapes' broad network of power utilities, to serve as even more powerful flexible grid assets to help balance peak grid demands.

"As utilities across the United States face growing strain from data center demand, they are increasingly tapping into the flexible capacity offered by almost 7 million EVs on American roads. By integrating Rivian's award-winning vehicles into a platform that's built by automakers and trusted by utilities, ChargeScape is further expanding its role at the center of a more dynamic and responsive energy ecosystem.", ChargeScape commented.

In pre-market activity, RIVN shares were trading at $16.69, up 0.06% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.