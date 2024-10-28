Charger Metals Shows Resilience Amid Cash Flow Challenges

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL reported a decrease in cash flow from operations, with the company using $394,000 in the recent quarter, primarily due to staff and administrative costs. However, the firm saw a modest increase in cash from investing activities, thanks to a $607,000 joint venture cash call, resulting in a net positive cash flow of $78,000 from investing. Despite the operating cash outflow, Charger Metals remains active in its exploration and evaluation efforts.

For further insights into AU:CHR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.