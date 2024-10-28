News & Insights

Charger Metals Shows Resilience Amid Cash Flow Challenges

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL reported a decrease in cash flow from operations, with the company using $394,000 in the recent quarter, primarily due to staff and administrative costs. However, the firm saw a modest increase in cash from investing activities, thanks to a $607,000 joint venture cash call, resulting in a net positive cash flow of $78,000 from investing. Despite the operating cash outflow, Charger Metals remains active in its exploration and evaluation efforts.

