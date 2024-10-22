Charger Metals NL Plans New Share Issue

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has announced a proposed issue of 2,000,000 partly paid shares, with each deemed paid up to $0.02 and unpaid to $0.10, slated for December 2, 2024. This move is part of their strategy to raise capital and expand their operations, a development that could impact their stock performance on the ASX.

