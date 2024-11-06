News & Insights

Charger Metals Gains Full Control of Bynoe Lithium Project

November 06, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has secured full ownership of the Bynoe Lithium Project by acquiring the remaining 30% stake from Livium Ltd for $500,000. This strategic move places Charger in a strong position to capitalize on the high-grade lithium mineralization found near its Bynoe tenement. With over 20 prospective lithium targets and ongoing environmental surveys, Charger is poised to advance its exploration efforts in the lithium-rich Finniss pegmatite field.

