Charger Metals Gains Full Control of Bynoe Lithium Project

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.
Charger Metals NL has secured full ownership of the Bynoe Lithium Project by acquiring the remaining 30% stake from Livium Ltd for $500,000. This strategic move places Charger in a strong position to capitalize on the high-grade lithium mineralization found near its Bynoe tenement. With over 20 prospective lithium targets and ongoing environmental surveys, Charger is poised to advance its exploration efforts in the lithium-rich Finniss pegmatite field.
For further insights into AU:CHR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) Event in Brazil Captures Investor Attention
- The Likely Impact of Ford’s (NYSE:F) Plan to Pay for Chargers
- The Impact of Trump on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.