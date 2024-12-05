ChargePoint's Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Decline Y/Y

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Oct. 31, 2024) loss of 10 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 29 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company registered revenues of $99.6 million for the fiscal third quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $94 million. The top line, however, declined 9.7% year over year.

In the fiscal third quarter, revenues from networked charging systems fell 28.7% to $52.7 million, while revenues from subscriptions and other rose 18.9% and 81% to $36.4 million and $10.5 million, respectively.



ChargePoint reported a gross profit of $22.8 million in the fiscal third quarter against a gross loss of $23.9 million reported in the year-ago period. Total operating expenses totaled $91 million, down from $129.8 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024.



The company had cash and cash equivalents of $219.4 million as of Oct. 31, 2024, down from $327.4 million as of Jan. 31, 2024. Debt, noncurrent totaled $299.4 million, up from $283.7 million as of Jan. 31, 2024.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the company used $144.2 million in operating activities compared with $287.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.



For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, ChargePoint expects revenues in the range of $95-$105 million.

CHPT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ChargePoint currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. DORM, Tesla, Inc. TSLA and Blue Bird Corporation BLBD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.66% and 51.98%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 25 cents and 21 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 2.97%. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 2 cents each in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 10.97% and 12.14%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 17 cents and 40 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

