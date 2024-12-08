News & Insights

ChargePoint Faces Financial Risks Amidst Growing Payment Fraud Concerns

December 08, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Chargepoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. faces significant risks related to the misuse of its networked charging systems and mobile applications, particularly concerning online payment methods. The company’s Cloud Services platform facilitates payments for EV charging sessions, exposing it to potential fraud and compliance challenges, especially with its roaming and third-party e-mobility services in Europe. The evolving nature of fraudulent schemes poses a continual threat, questioning the effectiveness of ChargePoint’s current detection measures and increasing the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny. Such security vulnerabilities could harm ChargePoint’s operations, customer trust, and overall financial health.

The average CHPT stock price target is $2.12, implying 61.83% upside potential.

To learn more about Chargepoint Holdings, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

